BRIEF-Gresham House targeted fundraise revised to between 10 mln to 13 mln stg

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gresham House Plc

* Continuing to progress transaction which is expected to provide a new strategic direction for company including a proposed fundraising.

* Terms of placing have been revised so that targeted fundraise is now in region of £10 million to £13 million

* This will result in a reduced dilution to existing shareholders but is not expected to affect new management team’s strategy or other terms of proposals

* Expressions of interest for an amount in excess of minimum fundraise have been received by company`s advisers