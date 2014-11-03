FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q3 loss in line with forecast
November 3, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q3 loss in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood

* Q3 Ebit Before Biomass Fair Value Adjustments NOK -63.2 million (Reuters poll nok -63 million). The company had previously said Ebit before adjustments would come in at a loss of 63 million

* Underlying q3 ebit was positive in sum of NOK 30 mln

* Says expects 2014 harvest volumes of 65,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 67,737 tonnes)

* Says in 2015 it expects to harvest 72,000 tons

* Says not satisfied with the third quarter results. There will be a keener focus on the core business and the quality of internal operating procedures Further company coverage: (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

