Grieg Seafood Q4 slightly ahead of forecast, may pay dividend
February 19, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Grieg Seafood Q4 slightly ahead of forecast, may pay dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Grieg Seafood posted a rise in fourth quarter operating profits on Thursday thanks to a one-off gain, and said the company is considering paying a dividend.

The firm said its earnings before interest, taxes and fair value adjustments rose to 140 million Norwegian crowns ($18.63 million) in the quarter, although this included a 60 million crowns gain from the sale of a company.

Adjusted for the gain, the result was only marginally ahead of a mean forecast for 79 million crown in a Reuters poll of analysts.. ($1 = 7.5137 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)

