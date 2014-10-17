FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Grieg Seafood CEO quits as firm reports Q3 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Grieg Seafood made operating loss before fair value adjustments in the third quarter on one off items and its chief executive resigned with immediate effect, the firm said on Friday.

Grieg said its made a loss before interest, taxes and fair value adjustments of 63 million Norwegian crowns ($9.8 million) in the third quarter, versus a profit of 76.5 million crowns in the same period a year ago.

Total harvest in the quarter was 16,750, up from an earlier guidance of 15,600 tons. Its results were weighed down by disease and quality problems in Norway, and tough competition in Canada.

The company said that chief executive Morten Vike would be replaced by chief financial officer Atle Harald Sandtorv on a temporary basis.

Grieg will publish final third-quarter result on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
