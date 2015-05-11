FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grieg Seafood Q1 operating earnings lag forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

Grieg Seafood Q1 operating earnings lag forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Grieg Seafood posted first-quarter operating profit below expectations on Monday and said high costs in the company’s European production facilities would continue to impact the company in the second quarter.

The firm said its earnings before interest, taxes and fair value adjustments fell to 70 million Norwegian crowns ($9.32 million) in the quarter, below a mean forecast for 93 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

“Limited supply-side growth is expected to result in a strong market in the period ahead, but with the possibility of regional variations in the short term,” Grieg added.

“It is expected high costs for the fish which will be harvested in the company’s European regions in Q2.”

The harvested volume in the second quarter is seen at 16,700 tonnes. The firm said it kept its target to harvest 72,000 tonnes this year and added it will grow further in 2016. ($1 = 7.5100 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

