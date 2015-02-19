FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fish farmer Grieg sees strong market, may pay dividend
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 19, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fish farmer Grieg sees strong market, may pay dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

OSLO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Grieg Seafood posted a rise in fourth quarter operating profits on Thursday thanks to a one-off gain, and said the market for salmon was strong and that it was considering paying a dividend.

“Limited supply-side growth is expected to result in a strong market in the period ahead, and the continuing weakness of the Norwegian krone (currency) is also likely to contribute to high prices,” Grieg wrote in its earnings report.

“The Board will revert with a proposition of a potential dividend in connection with consideration of the annual accounts for 2014,” it added. Final full-year numbers are normally due in the second quarter of the year.

The firm said its earnings before interest, taxes and fair value adjustments rose to 140 million Norwegian crowns ($18.63 million) in the quarter, although this included a 60 million crowns gain from the sale of a company.

Adjusted for the one-time gain, the result was only marginally ahead of a mean forecast for 79 million crown in earnings in a Reuters poll of analysts. In the same quarter of 2013, Grieg earned 87 million crowns..

The company repeated its forecast for harvesting 72,000 tonnes of salmon in 2015 and said 13,900 tonnes of this would come in the first quarter of the year.

In 2014, Grieg harvested 64,736 tonnes. ($1 = 7.5137 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.