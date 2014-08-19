FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q2 earnings miss forecasts
August 19, 2014 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood Q2 earnings miss forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood ASA : * Q2 EBIT before biomass fair value adjustments NOK 123.8 million (Reuters poll

NOK 156 million) * Expects 2014 harvest volumes of 67,500 tonnes (Reuters poll 69,038 tonnes) * Says in the third quarter the harvested volume is expected to total 15 600

tons, compared with 13 953 tons in the same period last year * Says it is expected that supply-side growth will decline in the second half

of 2014, with only a marginal increase in global supply in 2015 * Q2 biomass adjustments NOK -196 million (Reuters poll NOK 0 million) * Q2 loss before tax NOK 83 million (Reuters poll profit NOK 135 million) * Q2 revenue NOK 751 million (Reuters poll NOK 724 million) * Says the third quarter accounts will include writedowns in the level of NOK 24m in Rogaland and NOK 4.5m in Canada due to an extraordinary level of mortalities at some sites in these regions at the start of the third quarter, as described previously * Says import ban in Russia is expected to lead to a temporary increase in the supply of salmon to other salmon markets, and is therefore likely to temporarily impact salmon prices negatively * Says over a certain period of time the pattern of trade can be expected to change so that the countries which are still able to export salmon to Russia will increase their export to Russia, with a corresponding reduction in their exports to other markets. Combined with the underlying strong growth in global demand for salmon, this is likely to gradually bring the global salmon market back into balance

