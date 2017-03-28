FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Poland's Griffin Premium sets IPO price at 5.7 zlotys/share - sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 28, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 5 months ago

Poland's Griffin Premium sets IPO price at 5.7 zlotys/share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Griffin Premium RE, part of Poland-focused Griffin Real Estate, has set the final price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 5.7 zlotys ($1.46) per share, market sources said after book building for the float ended on Tuesday.

* Griffin's IPO includes up to 22.2 million of new shares and 59.1 million of existing shares being sold by entities indirectly controlled by Oaktree Capital Group LLC fund.

* In addition, the existing shareholders have pledged to sell up to 7.9 million of shares in the over-allotment option and before the completion of book building they might decide to increase the number of sold shares by the maximum of 26,786,383.

* The price range of offered shares had been set earlier at 5.7 - 6.5 zlotys per share.

* Griffin Premium RE declined to comment on the IPO price. ($1 = 3.8965 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.