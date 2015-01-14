FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Griffin Real Estate in talks to buy two Polish peers - paper
January 14, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Griffin Real Estate in talks to buy two Polish peers - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Griffin Real Estate is in talks to buy Polish lender PKO BP’s real estate arm Qualia and a controlling stake in Poland’s Echo Investment , daily Puls Biznesu quoted unidentified sources as saying on Wednesday.

According to the daily, negotiations to buy 100 percent of Qualia, valued in PKO’s books at 317 million zlotys ($87.1 million) and specialised in apartment building and condo hotels, should close within weeks.

Talks with Polish billionaire Michal Solowow to buy 46 percent of business space developer Echo, which has a total market value of $760 million, are at an early stage, the newspaper added.

None of the parties were immediately available for comment.

$1 = 3.6393 zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
