MADRID, March 17 (Reuters) - Spanish blood products company Grifols said on Monday in a statement to the stock market regulator that it had finalised a $5.5 billion debt restructuring plan.

The group said its debt now included a $700 million loan maturing in 2020 which pays interest of 2.5 percent, and a $3.8 billion 2021 loan paying 3 percent.

Grifols also recently sold $1 billion of a 2022 bond, which carried a 5.25 percent coupon. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)