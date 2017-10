MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols reported a more than fivefold rise in full-year profit for 2012 to 257 million euros ($336.90 million), buoyed by its acquisition of U.S. firm Talecris last June and its wide geographic presence outside its depressed home market.

Barcelona-based Grifols said sales grew 46 percent year-on-year to reach 2.6 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Clare Kane)