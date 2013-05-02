Spain's Grifols says Q1 net profit up 19 pct y/y

MADRID, May 2 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols said on Thursday net profit rose 19 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to 115.7 million euros ($152.6 million), boosted by overseas sales, especially Latin America and Asia.

Including the one-time costs from the acquisition of U.S. company Talecris last June, the world’s third-largest blood products maker said net profit rose 34.8 percent to 91 million euros.

Barcelona-based Grifols, which generates over 90 percent of its sales outside its recession-hit home market, said first quarter revenue increased 2.6 percent to 683.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Carlos Ruano)