Spain's Grifols' U.S. plasma installation cleared by FDA

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Spanish healthcare firm Grifols said on Monday it had been given the green light to go ahead with a new blood plasma installation in Clayton, North Carolina, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The plant will increase Grifol’s plasma fractionation capacity by 6 million litres of plasma a year, almost doubling total global capacity, it said in a statement to the market regulator.

Grifols has invested over $370 million in the Clayton plant, which employs more than 200 people, since it was opened in 2010.