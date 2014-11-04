FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Grifols aims for 31-33 pct EBITDA margin medium term
November 4, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Grifols aims for 31-33 pct EBITDA margin medium term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Grifols said on Tuesday it was targeting an EBITDA margin of 31 to 33 percent in the medium-term.

In a presentation to the stock exchange regulator after its nine-month results, the plasma products maker said it saw opportunities for better margins in its bioscience division in the medium-term after the ramping up of new plants.

Grifols also projected greater plasma collection possibilities with 20 “relocations and openings” in 2015. (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary; writing by Sarah Morris)

