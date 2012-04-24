Grifols Q1 profit doubles on Talecris

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Grifols, the world’s third largest blood products maker, said first quarter net profit doubled to 67.5 million euros ($88.6 million) from a year ago, lifted by contribution from U.S. peer Talecris.

The net profit figure includes financial costs from the $4 billion purchase of Talecris last year.

The Barcelona-based drug company said revenues also benefited from the merger, rising 17.7 percent to 666.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)