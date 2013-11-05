Spain's Grifols posts 35 pct rise in 9-mth profit

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols , the world’s third-largest blood products maker, posted on Tuesday a 35 percent rise in nine-month net profit from a year earlier, boosted by overseas sales, especially in the United States.

Net profit to September came in at 267 million euros ($360.7 million), in line with a 266-million-euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, while revenue on the period was 2.05 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)