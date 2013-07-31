FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Grifols H1 net profit up 37 pct
#Earnings Season
July 31, 2013 / 6:48 AM / in 4 years

Spain's Grifols H1 net profit up 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols, the world’s third-largest blood products maker, said on Wednesday net profit rose 37 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 182.8 million euros ($242 million), boosted by overseas sales, especially in the United States.

Barcelona-based Grifols, which generates over 90 percent of its sales outside its recession-hit home market, said first half revenue was 1.38 billion euros, up 4.9 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

