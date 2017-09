MADRID, Oct 18 (Reuters) - A 2.72 percent stake in Spanish blood products firm Grifols belonging to Alken Asset Management has been sold in the market at 29 euros a share, or 168 million euros ($230 million), investment bank UBS said on Friday.

The share price closed on Thursday at 30.1 euros. ($1=0.7319 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Greg Mahlich)