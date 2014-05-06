FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Grifols Q1 net profit grows 33 percent
May 6, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Grifols Q1 net profit grows 33 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols , the world’s third-largest blood products maker, posted a 32.9 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday to 121 million euros ($168 million), boosted by its acquisition of Novartis’ transfusion diagnostic business.

Barcelona-based Grifols, which generated 93 percent of sales outside Spain, said first-quarter revenue was 798 million euros, up 16.7 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

