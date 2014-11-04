FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Grifols adj net profit up 29.4 pct, beats forecasts
November 4, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Grifols adj net profit up 29.4 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Grifols posted a better-than expected 29.4 percent rise in adjusted net profit to 435.2 million euros (544.04 million US dollar) for the nine months to September, backed by solid sales and the purchase of a diagnostics unit from Novartis.

The global plasma-derivatives products maker said revenues rose 19.1 percent to 2.44 billion euros, matching expectations in a Reuters poll of eight analysts, adjusted for non-recurring items associated with the $1.7 billion acquisition. Adjusted net profit had been expected at 426 million euros.

Its EBITDA margin, a measure of profitability which has been under pressure and closely watched this year, stood at 32.5 percent nine-month period versus 33.7 percent a year ago in adjusted terms.(1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Paul Day)

