Spain's Grifols core profit rises 3.6 pct y/y to 280 mln euros

MADRID, May 7 (Reuters) - Spanish healthcare firm Grifols on Thursday posted a 3.6 percent rise in first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) to 280 million euros ($318.00 million), helped by a strengthening dollar against the euro.

That was in line with analysts forecasts in a Reuters poll, which had seen core profit rising to 277 million euros.

Net profit also slightly beat forecasts, rising 6.2 percent to 128.5 million euros, while revenues rose 13.8 percent to 908.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)