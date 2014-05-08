BRIEF-Grindrod launches accelerated bookbuilding offer to raise about 2 bln rand

May 8 (Reuters) - Grindrod Ltd :

* Launch of accelerated bookbuild offering

* Company reserves right to increase size of bookbuild, subject to demand

* Initial price range at which bookbuild shares are being offered is R24.50 to today’s closing price

* Launch of an offering of new ordinary shares to raise approximately R2.0 billion through an accelerated bookbuild offering to qualifying investors

* Listing and trading of bookbuild shares on JSE Limited is expected to commence on Friday, 16 May 2014

* Book for bookbuild is open with immediate effect and is expected to close today (Thursday, 8 May 2014)

* Remgro ltd, through Industrial Partnership Investments Proprietary Limited, has undertaken to submit an order of R800 million into book of demand at clearing price of bookbuild

* Grindrod family, through Grindrod Investment Proprietary Limited, has undertaken to submit an order of R250 million into book of demand at clearing price of bookbuild