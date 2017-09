Jan 3 (Reuters) - Grinm Semiconductor Materials Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire assets worth 1.24 billion yuan ($204 million) from nine firmes by issuing shares

* Says plans to raise no more than 359.8 million yuan by issuing shares in private placement

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qap75v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)