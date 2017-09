BRIEF-Grivalia Properties REIC SA announces 9M results

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties REIC

* 9M interest income down 9 percent at 5.2 million euros

* 9M funds from operations at 33 million euros

* 9M net profit at 36 million euros versus loss 2 million euros year ago

* 9M net cash on Sep. 30, 2014 at 170 million euros versus 191 million euros at year-end

* Net asset value on sep. 30, 2014 at 8.32 euros per share

* 9M leasing revenue at 36.7 million euros versus 27.8 million euros

* Debt at 65 million euros versus 125 million euros from year-end Source text: bit.ly/1tytC5Z

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)