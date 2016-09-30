FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Native American tribes in Canada, U.S. to sign treaty to protect Yellowstone grizzlies
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 30, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

Native American tribes in Canada, U.S. to sign treaty to protect Yellowstone grizzlies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Laura Zuckerman
    SALMON, Idaho (Reuters) - U.S. and Canada-based Native
American tribes are expected to sign a treaty on Friday that
urges protections be maintained for grizzly bears in and around
Yellowstone National Park.
    The treaty is the latest sign of growing American Indian
activism tied to tribal rights and the environment, and just the
third such cross-border agreement in 150 years, tribal members
involved said.
    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said earlier this year
that Yellowstone-area grizzlies had come back from the brink of
extinction and it proposed stripping U.S. Endangered Species Act
protections from the population of about 700 bears. 
    The move would open the way for hunting bears that roam
outside the park's borders in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. 
    The treaty, expected to be signed by Piikani Nation and
other tribes in the western Canadian province of Alberta on
Friday, declares support by more than 50 tribes for protecting
grizzlies from random killing and preserving their habitat
against development.
    The planned ceremony comes two days before representatives
of other tribes mostly in and around the U.S. Rocky Mountain
West are expected to sign the same treaty during a ceremony in
Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
    The Canada-based tribes are signing the measure to show
solidarity with tribes based in the United States, as they are
all united by cultural and religious ties to grizzlies.
    Chief Stanley Grier of the Piikani Nation and
representatives from such tribes as the Blackfeet Nation in
Montana and the Shoshone-Bannock of eastern Idaho, argue
grizzlies are too sacred and culturally important to be killed
by hunters. 
    "There should be no doubt that delisting and trophy hunting
the grizzly bear on ancestral tribal and treaty lands threatens
irreparable harm to those sites and to tribal sovereignty and
religious freedom," Grier said. 
    Tribal members also say the U.S. government failed to engage
in "meaningful consultation" before decisions were made about
delisting grizzlies.
    Serena Baker, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Service, said the agency had sought since 2014 to reach out to
about 50 tribes - through letters, phone calls and emails -
about Yellowstone grizzlies.
    "The service has and is continuing to offer
government-to-government consultation with Native American
tribes west of the Mississippi," she said on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.