HAMBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German new car registrations rose by slightly more than 1 percent in October, an auto-industry source said on Friday.

New car registrations slumped 11 percent in September which had two working days less than October. Market demand is still stagnating despite the small gain, the source said, declining to be identified because the matter is confidential. (Reporting By Jan Schwartz; Writing By Andreas Cremer)