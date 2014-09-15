FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PE firm Hellman & Friedman close to buying Grocery Outlet - WSJ
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 15, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

PE firm Hellman & Friedman close to buying Grocery Outlet - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is close to buying privately held supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal, which could be announced by Monday, would cap an auction involving several buyout firms, the Journal reported. First-round bids for Grocery Outlet valued it at more than $1.1 billion, the newspaper cited the people as saying. (on.wsj.com/1qWF4XW)

The supermarket chain’s owner, Berkshire Partners LLC, had hired Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run a sale process for the company, people close to the matter told Reuters in mid-June.

The sale was expected to value the California-based retailer at more than $1 billion, they had said. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.