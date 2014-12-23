FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groclin unit to deliver train parts for Russian and Swiss markets
December 23, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Groclin unit to deliver train parts for Russian and Swiss markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Its unit Kabel-Technik-Polska Sp. z o.o. signs letter of intent for production of electrical cabinets for train compartments for Schweizer Bundesbahn

* Its unit will cooperate with Power Converter Solutions GmbH in production of electrical cabinets worth 71 million euros ($86.7 million) for Schweizer Bundesbahn

* Its unit Kabel-Technik-Polska signs second letter of intent for cooperation with Bombardier Transportation on Russian market

* Its unit to deliver parts worth 10.7 million euros to 100 locomotives of First Locomotive Company LLC, project of Bombardier Transportation and local Russian company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

