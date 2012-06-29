Bre-X lawyer Groia faces penalties for misconduct

TORONTO, June 28 (Reuters) - A panel on Thursday found Joe Groia, one of Canada’s best-known securities lawyers, guilty of professional misconduct for the tone and language he used years ago while defending the geologist at the center of the high profile Bre-X scandal.

The panel of the Law Society of Upper Canada, which ruled on the case, has now asked a tribunals office to set a date for a hearing on penalties against Groia, which could range from a reprimand to a rescinding of his license to practise law.

The case has been closely followed by the legal community and those on Bay Street - Canada’s financial hub - as it could set precedents around the conduct of defense attorneys acting in white-collar crime cases. Some believe a strong penalty against Groia could temper the manner in which other attorneys approach cases and defend their clients.

Groia, who himself was the Ontario Securities Commission’s director of enforcement in late 1980s, successfully defended Bre-X geologist John Felderhof against charges brought by the OSC following the collapse of Bre-X Minerals in the 1990s.

But Groia’s conduct during the decade-long trial was brought into question by courts and he was accused of being improper, rude and disruptive.

The panel of the Law Society of Upper Canada said it was not convinced by Groia’s argument that the duty of civility can compromise a lawyer’s duty to defend a client vigorously and zealously in a criminal proceedings.

“The panel is not persuaded by Mr Groia’s evidence that civility will have a chilling effect on the ability of defence lawyers to defend their client,” said the panel in its decision.

The three-member panel argued that the system of justice is based on the premise that legal disputes should be resolved rationally in an environment of calm and measured deliberation, free from hostility, emotion, and other disruptive influences.

“Incivility and discourteous conduct detracts from this environment, undermines public confidence and impedes the administration of justice and the application of the rule of law,” said the panel in its 52-page decision.

In an email, Groia’s attorney Earl Cherniak expressed his disappointment in the Law Society’s decision.

“The evidence cited by the panel in support of its reasons supports Mr Groia’s innocence of the Law Society charges against him, and not the conclusions of the panel,” said Cherniak. (Reporting By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)