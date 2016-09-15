FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dutch parliament orders annual check on Groningen gas production
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 2:41 PM / a year ago

Dutch parliament orders annual check on Groningen gas production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament adopted a motion on Thursday ordering the government to conduct an evaluation every year of whether gas production at the country's Groningen field can be reduced.

Production at Groningen, Europe's largest gas field, has been cut in half over the past two years due to public safety concerns.

In June, the government capped production at 24 billion cubic meters annually for the coming five years but the motion adopted Thursday opens the door to further reductions. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.