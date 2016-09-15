Dutch parliament orders annual check on Groningen gas production

AMSTERDAM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Dutch parliament adopted a motion on Thursday ordering the government to conduct an evaluation every year of whether gas production at the country's Groningen field can be reduced.

Production at Groningen, Europe's largest gas field, has been cut in half over the past two years due to public safety concerns.

In June, the government capped production at 24 billion cubic meters annually for the coming five years but the motion adopted Thursday opens the door to further reductions. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by David Clarke)