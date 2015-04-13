FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dutch court will rule in Groningen gas suit on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2015 / 9:20 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dutch court will rule in Groningen gas suit on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds reasons for the suit)

AMSTERDAM, April 13 (Reuters) - A Dutch court said on Monday it plans to issue a provisional ruling on April 14 in a lawsuit challenging the government’s gas production policy at the Groningen gas field, Europe’s largest.

In a statement, the Council of State said it would publish the written ruling on its website on Tuesday afternoon.

In the suit, groups from the province of Groningen are seeking to have production reduced, arguing that the government has failed to take seriously the threat to citizens’ safety from the earthquakes production can cause.

At a hearing earlier this month, the presiding judge said he was unlikely to drastically curtail production, given that the Dutch government is already reviewing plans for the field.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.