FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grontmij sells some French operations for 67 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Grontmij sells some French operations for 67 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 16 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering company Grontmij said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its French monitoring & testing business for 67 million euros to a group of investors led by French private equity firm Siparex.

The French unit reviews building materials and makes geotechnical studies, Siparex said in in a joint statement with Grontmij. Other buyers include Bpifrance Investissement, Cathay Capital and BNP Paribas Développement, Grontmij said.

The divestment, which is worth 71 million euros including debt, will help Grontmij focus on its engineering operations and reduce debt. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.