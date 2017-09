NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Closely watched bond investor Bill Gross on Tuesday advised caution for investors in the year ahead, suggesting that 2015 will not be a year of outsized gains.

“Be cautious and content with low positive returns in 2015. The time for risk taking has passed,” Gross, who oversees the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, wrote in his monthly investment outlook. (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)