FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bill Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 26, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bill Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - * William Gross’ latest resignation from PIMCO was going to be accepted tomorrow and he resigned before that - source * There is a detailed succession plan ready to be announced at PIMCO - source * PIMCO was thoroughly prepared for Gross’ exit, pimco was not caught unaware -source * Gross knew he was being ousted from PIMCO - source * Gross has walked away from PIMCO without a severance package - source * PIMCO’s William Gross had been clashing with the executive committee and had threatened to quit multiple times - source

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.