FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Michigan's Grosse Pointe Public School GOs
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Moody's cuts Michigan's Grosse Pointe Public School GOs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut the general obligation bond rating of Michigan’s Grosse Pointe Public Schools to Aa2 from Aa1, affecting about $47.8 million of debt.

The downgrade reflects the district’s weakened financial position, the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody’s also assigned the district a negative outlook, citing its “modest reserve levels which provide limited flexibility to offset potential budget variations.”

Grosse Pointe is a small affluent suburb bordering Detroit in Wayne County, with a population of just more than 5,000.

“Continuing to support the Aa2 rating are a sizable tax base, strong macroeconomic profile and manageable-debt burden,” Moody’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.