HSN CEO Grossman declined offer to run JCPenney -WSJ
July 13, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

HSN CEO Grossman declined offer to run JCPenney -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Mindy Grossman, the chief executive of HSN Inc, considered but turned down an opportunity to become JCPenney Co’s next chief executive, the Wall Street Journal said on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks with Grossman, who runs the Home Shopping Network, had progressed to an advanced stage but broke down about two months ago after sides failed to agree on terms, the report said, citing sources.

Meanwhile, the retailer’s board of directors is continuing to hunt for a successor to current Penney Chief Executive Myron Ullman, and no appointment is imminent, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately reach officials at HSN Inc and JCPenney. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Eric Walsh)

