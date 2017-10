April 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday raised the Town of Groton, Mass. underlying general obligation debt rating to AA-plus from AA. The outlook is stable.

The upgrade is the result of Groton’s strong, sustainable financial policies and practices, said S&P.

S&P also assigned its AA-plus long-term rating to the town’s 2013 general obligation fire station bonds, with a stable rating outlook.