Groupama chairman to leave at 2012 end - report

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of troubled French insurer Groupama, Jean-Luc Baucherel, is set to relinquish its role at the end of 2012, French daily Les Echos reported on its website on Friday, citing an internal company memo.

No one at Groupama was immediately available for comment.

Groupama took a hit on its Greek debt holdings and already sold some of its stakes in listed companies to cut exposure to sovereign risk and market volatility.

The insurer replaced Chief Executive Jean Azema in October 2011 after a series of poor results. (Reporting by Elena Berton)