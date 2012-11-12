FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Helvetia buy of Groupama portfolio approved in EU
November 12, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Helvetia buy of Groupama portfolio approved in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swiss insurer Helvetia Insurance secured EU regulatory approval on Monday to acquire a shipping insurance portfolio from French insurer Groupama.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said it did not believe the transaction raised competition concerns.

“Given the relatively low combined market shares of the parties and the presence of a number of strong and credible competitors, the Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise competition concerns,” it said in a statement.

The portfolio, currently housed in Groupama unit Gan Eurocourtage, includes marine and transport insurance contracts and related brokerage businesses. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

