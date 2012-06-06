Qatar buys building on Champs Elysees - report

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority has bought a flagship retail complex on the exclusive Champs Elysees avenue in Paris from French insurance firm Groupama for more than 500 million euros ($623.20 million), French daily Les Echos said on Wednesday.

The 26,000 square metre building located at number 52 on the Champs Elysees hosts offices as well as a Virgin Megastore and a Monoprix supermarket.

Groupama declined to comment.