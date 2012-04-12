Groupama to inject 260 mln eur into life unit-paper

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Troubled French mutual insurer Groupama plans to inject 260 million euros ($341 million) into its life insurance unit, financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The capital hike will be the latest for the unit, which owns a large portfolio of financial assets. Already approved by Groupama’s board, it will likely get the final green light at the life insurance unit’s annual shareholders’ meeting on May 27, the paper said.

The increase will be carried out via the injection of 140 million euros in real estate and 120 million in cash after the sale of certain assets, including shares, it added.

Groupama was not immediately available for comment.

Last year, Groupama undertook a 500 million euro capital hike - funded by the regional insurers that control the group - which was destined for the life unit.

Groupama last week said it had sold its entire 3.1 percent stake in investment group Bollore, the latest in a series of moves aimed at bolstering its finances. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard)