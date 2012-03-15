France's Groupama posts 1.8 bln eur full-year loss

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - French mutual insurer Groupama, which has been under regulatory pressure to shore up its solvency margin, posted a 1.81 billion euro ($2.36 billion) full-year loss on Thursday after write-downs on equities in its portfolio as well as on Greek debt.

Groupama said it took 1.55 billion euros in write-downs on Greek sovereign debt as well as taking losses of 1.5 billion on “strategic holdings”.

They included waste and water company Veolia Environnement , whose shares plunged 61 percent in 2011, and No. 2 French bank Societe Generale, whose shares lost 57 percent. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Christian Plumb and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)