FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re team ahead for Groupama's Eurocourtage-sources
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Swiss Re team ahead for Groupama's Eurocourtage-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Swiss Re and its private equity partners Apax and PAI are in pole position to acquire Groupama’s GAN Eurocourtage unit for about 600 million euros, people familiar with the situation said.

The Swiss reinsurance group teamed up with the private equity firms to give give the French regulator, Autorite de Controle Prudentiel (ACP), comfort about the long-term ownership of the business, the people said.

Discussions between French mutual insurer Groupama and Allianz are also progressing after the German insurer recently improved its initial 200 million euros bid, the people added. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard. Editing by Victoria Howley.)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.