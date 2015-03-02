Groupama sells 5.05 pct stake in Veolia

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - Groupama said it has launched the sale of up to 28.4 million shares in Veolia Environnement , or about 5.05 percent of the share capital, via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

Societe Generale, which is joint bookrunner along with Deutsche Bank for the deal, said the offer was priced at 17.09 euros a share - about 2 percent below Monday’s 17.435 euro closing price - for a total of about 485 million euros ($542 million).

“This sale forms part of the group’s policy to diversify its assets,” Groupama said in a statement. “This transaction does not reflect in any way an appreciation of the strategy or of the management of Veolia Environnement.”

Following the placement, Groupama said it and its Gan Assurances subsidiary would together hold 552,000 Veolia shares. ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)