FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CGI third quarter profit up, as revenue slips; upgrades eyed
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

CGI third quarter profit up, as revenue slips; upgrades eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Information systems and management consultants CGI Group Inc posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit on lower revenue on Wednesday, and said it would invest in cyber security and in upgrades to make its business more productive.

The Montreal-based company - which won unwelcome attention for its role in the botched 2013 launch of healthcare.gov, the system underpinning U.S. President Barack Obama’s landmark health reform - said it signed C$2.2 billion of contract awards in the period, down from the C$2.5 billion a year ago.

The company said net income rose to C$257.2 million, or 80 Canadian cents per share, in the three months to June 30, from C$225.1 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue slipped 4 percent to C$2.56 billion.

Analysts had on average expected CGI to earn 81 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its backlog of signed orders, an indicator of future sales, rose to C$19.7 billion, from C$18.8 billion a year earlier.

It will take a C$60 million pre-tax charge over the next six months for investments in cyber security, digitization of client processes and other upgrades.

“The time to restructure a business is when you are financially strong,” CGI`s Chief Executive Michael Roach said in the earnings statement.

$1 = 0.6423 pounds Reporting by Alastair Sharp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.