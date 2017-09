Oct 3 (Reuters) - Groupe Gorge SA :

* Subsidiary Prodways teams up with CEA (French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission) to develop 3D printing technologies

* Prodways and CEA plan to improve 3D printing for industrial and biomedical applications Source text: bit.ly/1ui76Q8