Dec 17 (Reuters) - Groupe JAJ SA :

* Reports H1 2014/2015 net loss of 220,737 euros versus loss of 262,505 euros last year

* H1 operating profit is 3,415 euros versus loss of 228,271 euros a year ago

* Says to remain careful on what concerns full year 2014/2015 targets Source text: bit.ly/1zviedR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)