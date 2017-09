Dec 10 (Reuters) - Groupe Partouche SA :

* Sees net debt lower than 100 million euros ($124 million) at end of Q1 2014/2015

* FY revenue 410 million euros ($509 million) versus 436.4 million euros ($542 million) last year

* Q4 revenue 99.8 million euros ($124 million) versus 107.7 million euros ($134 million) last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)