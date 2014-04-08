FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French IT services group Sopra says to buy Steria
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 8, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

French IT services group Sopra says to buy Steria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - French IT services group Sopra said on Tuesday it planned to take over rival Steria to create a company with more than 3.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in sales.

The friendly tie-up will see Steria shareholders receive one Sopra share for every four Steria shares held, the companies said in a statement.

With an exchange value of 22 euros per Steria share, the offer represents a 40 percent premium to the April 4 closing price, Steria said.

The tie-up will have a neutral effect on basic earnings per share in 2015 and strongly boost earnings from 2016, Steria said. The combined group aims for revenue above 4 billion euros and an operating margin that will gradually improve towards 10 percent. ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.