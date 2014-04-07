FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- GBL says supports Lafarge-Holcim merger proposal
#Financials
April 7, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- GBL says supports Lafarge-Holcim merger proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA

* Approves the merger proposal between Lafarge and Holcim

* GBL, the largest shareholder of Lafarge with a stake of 21 pct, supports this merger

* Financial and accounting impacts resulting from this transaction will be determined as the transaction evolves

* Upon completion, GBL would hold approximately 10 pct in the new entity

* GBL will contribute all its Lafarge shares to the exchange offer which will be launched by Holcim after receipt of all regulatory approvals Further company coverage:

